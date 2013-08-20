Ally Financial to sell $1 bln in stock to boost capital

Aug 20 Auto lender Ally Financial Inc
said it will sell shares worth $1 billion to boost
capital levels after failing the Federal Reserve's stress test
earlier this year.
The company has entered agreements with some investors for a
private placement of 166,667 shares of the company's common
stock, Ally Financial said in a statement.
It agreed to pay $5.2 billion to repurchase all outstanding
shares of the mandatorily convertible preferred securities held
by the U.S. Treasury. It will also pay $725 million to terminate
the Treasury's share adjustment right.
Ally was singled out as the weakest of 18 major banks in the
Fed's stress test in March and has to resubmit its new capital
plan by the end of September.