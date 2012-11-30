Oaktree-backed Fusheng buys German air compressor maker ALMiG

HONG KONG Nov 30 Oaktree Capital Management-backed Fusheng Industrial has acquired German air compressor maker ALMiG Kompressoren GmbH, Fusheng and ALMiG said on Friday.

The two firms did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Taiwan-based Fusheng is Greater China's biggest maker of industrial air compressors, while ALMiG is a specialist in energy-efficient and oil-free industrial air compressors with an 80-year history in Europe.

Global investment management firm Oaktree, with $81 billion in assets under management at the end of September, teamed up with the founding Lee family to take Fusheng private in 2007, for a reported deal value of around $850 million.