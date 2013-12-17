Spain's Almirall buys Aqua Pharmaceuticals for up to $400 million

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
MADRID Dec 17 Spanish drugs company Almirall is buying U.S. group Aqua Pharmaceuticals for up to around $400 million in a deal which will help open the U.S. market for a group which is already in both Mexico and Canada.
Almirall will pay RoundTable Healthcare Partners an initial $305 million plus an additional payment of $22.6 million for the amortisation of long-term tax assets, the Spanish company said on Tuesday.
Almirall may also have to pay a further $75 million from 2014 to 2015 if the U.S. group reaches regulatory and commercial objectives.
Aqua Pharmaceuticals specialises in the development and marketing of drugs for the treatment of skin conditions like acne. It has a workforce of 122 employees and expects 2013 sales to reach $127 million.
"Dermatology is a key platform of growth for Almirall and continues to be a key future growth driver," the Spanish group said.
The buyout, financed through debt, will be finalised on Dec. 31, 2013, once given the regulatory green light, Almirall said.
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.