版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 23日 星期四 17:23 BJT

Goldman Sachs places 5 pct of Spain's Almirall at 11.75 eur/share

MADRID Jan 23 Goldman Sachs on Thursday said it had placed a 5 percent stake in Spanish drug maker Almirall belonging to Grupo Plafin at 11.75 euros per share.

In a notice to Spain's stock market regulator, it also said the placement, carried out through an accelerated book building, was worth 102 million euros ($138 million).
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐