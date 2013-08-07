Alon expects California rail crude offloading permits by year-end

HOUSTON Aug 7 Alon USA Energy expects to receive necessary permits by year-end to build a rail offloading system at its Bakersfield, California, refinery, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Wednesday.

He said once permitted, the project, which could handle up to 140,000 barrels per day, would likely take six to nine months to build. The company operates the Bakersfield plant as a unit with plants in Long Beach and Paramount for a total of 70,000 barrels per day.

Eisman also said during the company's second-quarter earnings call that Alon can take up to 9,000 bpd of crude by rail at its 80,000 bpd refinery in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, and can expand that to 14,000 bpd.