Alon to receive crude by rail at Louisiana refinery in June -CEO

US STOCKS-Solid ADP data propels Wall St rally; Nasdaq at new high
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
HOUSTON May 9 Alon Energy USA will start receiving cut-price inland U.S. crude by rail next month at its Louisiana refinery when the company completes a project to refurbish an offloading facility there, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.
He said the 80,000-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs refinery will receive 6,000 bpd of crude by rail. The facility can handle up to 14,000 bpd, but Alon is restricted by limitations in railroad operations and railcar availability, he said.
The company will use 200 railcars it had deployed to move gasoil and asphalt in its California refinery system, which remains shut awaiting permits to build a rail offloading facility.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.62 pct, Nasdaq 0.54 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim's fixed-line telephone firm Telmex said on Wednesday it had been fined 5.3 million pesos ($283,016) by Mexico's telecoms regulator for failing to comply with the terms of its concession relating to public TV.
TORONTO/VANCOUVER, April 5 China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.