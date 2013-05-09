版本:
Alon to receive crude by rail at Louisiana refinery in June -CEO

HOUSTON May 9 Alon Energy USA will start receiving cut-price inland U.S. crude by rail next month at its Louisiana refinery when the company completes a project to refurbish an offloading facility there, Chief Executive Paul Eisman told analysts on Thursday.

He said the 80,000-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs refinery will receive 6,000 bpd of crude by rail. The facility can handle up to 14,000 bpd, but Alon is restricted by limitations in railroad operations and railcar availability, he said.

The company will use 200 railcars it had deployed to move gasoil and asphalt in its California refinery system, which remains shut awaiting permits to build a rail offloading facility.

