Alon reports fire at Paramount, CA, refinery

Sept 22 Alon USA Energy Inc (ALJ.N) reported a fire on Thursday at its 53,000-bpd Paramount refinery in California, in a filing with state regulators.

The filing said the fire was out but did not specify which units were affected. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

