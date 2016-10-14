CORRECTED-Refiner Delek offers to buy rest of Alon USA

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say the offer is at a 16 percent
discount, not 8 percent)
Oct 14 Alon USA Energy Inc's largest
investor, Delek U.S. Holdings Inc, offered to buy the
smaller refiner in a deal that values the company at about $516
million.
Delek, which already holds about 47 percent of Alon USA,
offered 0.44 of its shares for each outstanding share of Alon
USA. Based on Delek's closing price of $16.42, the offer works
out to $7.22 per share, a 16 percent discount.
Alon's shares closed at $8.60 on Thursday. The company had
71.4 million shares outstanding as of July 25, according to a
regulatory filing. (bit.ly/2dbErMo)
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)