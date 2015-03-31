Refiner Delek in talks to buy Alon Israel

METALS-Shanghai copper lower as investors turn to equities
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai copper traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.
March 31 Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy some or all of Alon Israel Oil Co Ltd, the parent company of Alon USA Energy Inc.
Until recently, Alon Israel - one of Israel's largest fuel station and convenience store operators - owned more than 50 percent of Alon USA's stock.
But Alon Israel gave up its majority stake in February through a share sale. (1.usa.gov/1Dng1GJ)
Alon USA was not immediately available for comment. Delek spokesman Keith Johnson said the company had no comment beyond the regulatory filing.
Alon USA's shares were up 5 percent at $16.76 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Delek's shares rose marginally to a record of $40.14, before reversing course to trade down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
MILAN, May 11 UniCredit beat expectations with a jump in first-quarter net profit to 907 million euros ($986 million) on Thursday as new boss Jean Pierre Mustier leads a turnaround at Italy's biggest bank by assets.
LUXEMBOURG, May 11 Ride-hailing app Uber is providing transportation services, an adviser to the top European Union court said on Thursday, dealing a blow to the U.S. start-up which has argued it is merely a digital enabler.