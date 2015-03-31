Refiner Delek in talks to buy Alon Israel

March 31 Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc said it is in talks to buy some or all of Alon Israel Oil Co Ltd, the parent company of Alon USA Energy Inc.

Until recently, Alon Israel - one of Israel's largest fuel station and convenience store operators - owned more than 50 percent of Alon USA's stock.

But Alon Israel gave up its majority stake in February through a share sale. (1.usa.gov/1Dng1GJ)

Alon USA was not immediately available for comment. Delek spokesman Keith Johnson said the company had no comment beyond the regulatory filing.

Alon USA's shares were up 5 percent at $16.76 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Delek's shares rose marginally to a record of $40.14, before reversing course to trade down 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)