Refiner Delek to buy Alon Israel' 48 pct stake in Alon USA

April 14 Refiner Delek US Holdings Inc said it would buy out Alon Israel Oil Co Ltd's 48 percent stake in fellow refiner Alon USA Energy Inc for about $572.4 million.

Delek said on Tuesday it would buy 33.7 million Alon USA shares and that the deal value was based on Delek's closing price of $37.90 on Tuesday.

Delek said it would pay $200 million in cash, 6 million in stock and issue Alon Israel an unsecured $145 million promissory note maturing in January 2021.

Delek said on March 31 that it was in talks to buy some or all of Alon Israel, one of Israel's largest fuel station and convenience store operators.

Delek has refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas while Alon USA has refineries in Texas, California and Louisiana and also operates nearly 300 7-Eleven convenience stores in Central and West Texas and New Mexico. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)