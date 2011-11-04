UPDATE 1-Alon USA working on Krotz Springs, Bakersfield plants

* Krotz Springs work to be completed by week of Nov. 7

* Bakersfield work will be carried out in December

* Big Springs, Texas plant will run at 68,000 bpd in Q4 (Updates with details throughout)

By Jeffrey Kerr

NEW YORK, Nov 4 Alon USA Energy Inc ( ALJ.N ) said on Friday it was performing planned maintenance this week on its 83,100-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery and would complete the work early next week.

The company, in a third-quarter earnings conference call with analysts, said it was upgrading the crude distillation unit at the refinery and working on increasing jet kerosene yields in the turnaround.

At Alon USA's Bakersfield, California refining complex, which is run in tandem with its 83,000-bpd Paramount, California refinery, the company will conduct planned maintenance on the hydrocracker next month in an effort to increase refined product yields.

The company recently brought its 70,000-bpd Big Springs, Texas refinery out of a third-quarter turnaround in which it carried out work to change the future crude slate of the plant.

Run rates at the Texas refinery were projected to be 68,000 bpd for the fourth quarter.

At Krotz Springs, the company plans to increase the use of West Texas Intermediate-linked crudes in early December to 25,000 bpd from the current 10,000 bpd. (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)