Alon USA working on Krotz Springs, Bakersfield plants

 NEW YORK, Nov 4 Alon USA Energy Inc (ALJ.N)
said on Friday it was performing planned maintenance this week
on its 83,100-barrels-per-day Krotz Springs, Louisiana refinery
and the work would be complete early in the week of Nov. 7.
 The comments were made in an earnings conference call with
analysts.
 At the company's Bakersfield, California refining complex,
which is run in tandem with its 83,000-bpd Paramount,
California refinery, Alon USA will conduct planned maintenance
on the hydrocracker in an effort to increase refined product
yields, company officials said.
 (Reporting by Jeffrey Kerr; Editing by Dale Hudson)

