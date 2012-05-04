Alon USA restarts three refineries in April, May

NEW YORK May 4 Alon USA Energy Inc has
restarted two refineries from maintenance in April and will
restart another in May that was idled due to bad margins, the
company said in an earnings call with analysts on Friday.
In April, Alon restarted its 53,000 barrels-per-day
Paramount, California, refinery, that had been shut for
maintenance since Jan. 27, company officials said.
The 67,000 bpd Big Spring, Texas, refinery completed its
reformer regeneration and multiple hydrotreater catalyst changes
in April and the refinery was fully operational again.
Alon will restart its 11,000 bpd Bakersfield, California,
refinery in May, The Bakersfield plant was shut in mid-January
for economic reasons.
Alon's California refineries produce a large amount of
asphalt, which is used in paving and building materials.