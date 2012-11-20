Alon USA Partners shares rise in debut

Nov 20 Shares of Alon USA Partners LP
rose more than 9 percent in their market debut on Tuesday, a day
after the company priced its initial public offering of 10
million shares at $16 each.
The pricing was significantly below the company's expected
price range of $19 to $21 per share.
Alon USA Partners, a unit of Alon USA Energy Inc,
was formed to own and operate its parent's refining and
petroleum marketing business in South Central and Southwestern
regions of the United States.
The Dallas-based company had filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission in August to raise up to $230 million in
an IPO.
Seadrill Ltd, the world's biggest deep-sea drilling
rig owner, Delek Logistics Partners LP, Southcross
Energy Partners, Lehigh Gas Partners LP, and
Diamondback Energy Inc have gone public last month with
an average gain of 10 percent above their IPO price.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are acting
as lead underwriters to the offering.
The company, which reported net income of $268.7 million on
revenue of $2.65 billion for the nine months ended September 30,
plans to use the proceeds from the offering to repay debt and
for capital expenditure purposes.
The company's shares were trading at $17.29 on Tuesday
morning on the New York Stock Exchange.