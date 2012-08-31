Alon USA Partners files for IPO of up to $230 mln

Aug 31 Alon USA Energy Inc's limited
partnership unit Alon USA Partners LP filed with U.S. regulators
to raise up to $230 million in an initial public offering of its
common units.
The Dallas-based company told the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Goldman
Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and Citigroup are lead underwriters to
the offering.
Alon USA Partners was formed this month to own and operate
its parent's refining and petroleum marketing business in South
Central and Southwestern regions of the United States, the
company said in a filing.
Alon USA Energy posted net income of $146 million on revenue
of $1.7 billion for the six months ended June 30, according to
the filing.
Proceeds from the IPO will be used for paying down debt and
capital expenditure purposes, Alon USA Partners said.
The filing did not reveal how many common units the company
planned to sell or their expected price.
The company, which operates a crude oil refinery in Big
Spring, Texas, intends to list its common units on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "ALDW".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
The filing can be seen at: