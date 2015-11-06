UPDATE 1-Gávea, Apax eye Brazil's Alpargatas stake, sources say

(Adds share performance, paragraphs 6-7: Camargo Correa
By Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Nov 6 Private equity firms Gávea
Investimentos Ltda and Apax Partners LLC are
interested in the 44.1 percent stake that Brazilian conglomerate
Camargo Correa SA has in apparel and footwear maker Alpargatas
SA, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Camargo Correa, an engineering firm with investments in
cement, toll road and electricity companies, hired Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and Banco Bradesco BBI to manage the process, said two
of the sources, who requested anonymity because the process
remains private.
Apart from Rio de Janeiro-based Gávea and Apax, other buyout
firms eyeing the Alpargatas stake include Carlyle Group LP
and KKR & Co LP, the same sources added. Another
interested party is Brazil's Grendene SA, a rival
footmaker controlled by the namesake family, they said.
Camargo Correa's stake in Alpargatas is worth around 1.86
billion reais ($492 million) at current market prices. Both
Goldman and Bradesco expect to receive binding offers in the
coming weeks, the same sources added.
Gávea and Apax declined to comment. A spokeswoman for
Grendene said that the company "is always looking for
opportunities in the segments it operates."
Carlyle and KKR did not have an immediate comment.
Through Thursday, preferred shares of Alpargatas,
rallied 25 percent since Oct. 5, when the company said that
Camargo Correa was considering a potential sale of the
Alpargatas stake.
On Friday, they rose as much as 3.3 percent to 8.76 reais,
their highest level since June 15.
'COMPETITIVE PROCESS'
The sale comes as Camargo Correa grapples with fallout from
a corruption scandal at state-controlled firms, which were key
clients of the conglomerate's engineering unit. The scandal
blocked access to capital markets funding, forcing several
engineering firms to dispose of assets to raise cash.
"The Alpargatas process has turned out to be rather
competitive," the first source said.
Last August, the conglomerate agreed to sign a 700
million-real leniency accord with federal prosecutors and
antitrust wtachdog Cade to settle corruption
charges.
According to the third source, Camargo Correa decided to
exit part or all of different business to create value for
shareholders, and not out of a need to raise cash to cut debt.
The Alpargatas stake is the first of several asset sales Camargo
Correa will attempt in coming months, said the first source.
Analysts argue that, because of its diversified revenue
stream and profitable energy and cement businesses, Camargo
Correa is in a relatively better financial position than rivals
involved in "Operation Car Wash."
If the sale is finalized, holders of Alpargatas common
shares could receive 80 percent of the price that Camargo
fetched for the Alpargatas stake, the first source added. None
of the sources gave an indication of the size of the potential
premium Camargo Correa pretends to earn from the sale.
This week, Alpargatas agreed to sell its Topper and Rainha
brands to trim costs and improve cash flow.
($1 = 3.7909 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal, Lisa Shumaker and W Simon)