版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 16日 星期五 06:09 BJT

New Issue- Alpek sells $650 mln in notes

Nov 15 Alpek SAB de CV on Thurday
sold $650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from the originally
planned $600 million. 
    Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALPEK

AMT $650 MLN    COUPON 4.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/20/2022   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.713   FIRST PAY   05/20/2013 
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.536 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/20/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 295 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐