New Issue- Alpek sells $650 mln in notes

Nov 15 Alpek SAB de CV on Thurday sold $650 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $600 million. Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ALPEK AMT $650 MLN COUPON 4.5 PCT MATURITY 11/20/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.713 FIRST PAY 05/20/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.536 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/20/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 295 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A