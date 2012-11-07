版本:
2012年 11月 8日

BRIEF-Moody's assigns Alpek notes Baa3 rating

Nov 7 Alpek SAB de CV : * Moody's assigned baa3 rating to alpek's proposed global notes * Rpt-moody's assigned baa3 rating to alpek's proposed global notes

