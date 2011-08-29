Greek Alpha Bank, Eurobank boards approve merger deal

BRIEF-Benchmark Electronics reports Q4 non-gaap earnings per share of $0.45
* targeting a cash conversion cycle range of 68-73 days and annual operating cash flows in range of $125 - $150 million in 2017
ATHENS Aug 29 Greece's EFG Eurobank EFGr.AT and Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT) announced on Monday that their boards approved a merger deal to form the largest lender in southeast Europe.
"(The) consolidation of two highly complementary private sector banks, with substantial synergies and a clear strategic rationale... will play a vital role in the economic recovery of Greece," the two lenders said in a statement.
EFG Eurobank and Alpha are respectively Greece's second and third largest lenders. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
* Kennady provides update on the Faraday Bulk Sampling Program
* Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. reports second fiscal quarter financial results; Rave attains new leadership