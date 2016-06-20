Alpha Natural reorganization plan not viable -U.S. government

| CHICAGO, June 20
CHICAGO, June 20 The U.S. Department of Justice
has opposed a plan by coal producer Alpha Natural Resources
to sell valuable assets to its creditors, which it
said puts significant mine cleanups at risk, according to a
court filing on Monday.
The sales are part of Alpha Natural's plan to emerge from
bankruptcy protection, which it filed last August in the midst
of plummeting coal demand. Environmental groups have said the
plan would leave the reorganized group with insufficient funds
to tackle cleanups.
Federal law requires coal companies to restore land they
have mined, but a string of bankruptcy filings by major U.S.
coal companies has raised concern among environmental agencies
and the government that future mine cleanups may be at risk.
"The plan as proposed is not feasible or viable in terms of
providing for the completion of environmental reclamation and
long-term water treatment" at the company's mining sites as
required by federal law, the U.S. government said in its filing
opposing Alpha's plan in U.S. Bankruptcy court in Richmond,
Virginia.
Alpha Natural declined to comment.
The government does not plan to approve the transfer of any
federal lease or contract unless cleanups are assured, the
Department of Justice said, adding that the transfer of such
leases without government consent is prohibited.
It said that the Environmental Protection Agency and other
government departments and agencies supported its stance.
Earlier this month, West Virginia's environmental regulator
said Alpha had agreed to cover hundreds of millions of dollars
of mine cleanups in that state.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Andrew Hay)