U.S. agrees to clean-up deal with bankrupt miner, hopes for payment

July 7 The U.S. government agreed to a mine
clean-up deal that allows coal producer Alpha Natural Resources
to exit bankruptcy, despite concerns that Alpha will be unable
to fund $400 million in commitments, a government lawyer told a
court on Thursday.
The agreement stems from an industry subsidy that allows
coal companies to self-insure the environmental costs of mining,
called self-bonding, rather than set aside cash or other
collateral.
Alpha had about $676 million in self-bonded mine clean-up
costs, mostly in Wyoming and West Virginia, when weak coal
prices pushed the company into bankruptcy in August, according
to securities filings.
Thursday's agreement was meant to assure that Alpha has the
finances to restore mines to their natural setting and clean up
polluted streams.
Government lawyer Alan Tenebaum told a U.S. Bankruptcy judge
on Thursday that Alpha's plan "is a better outcome for
reclamation and water treatment" than if the company were
liquidated.
The Department of Interior said in a statement that the deal
will eliminate self-bonds for Alpha's reclamation obligations
and shift towards third-party financial assurance.
Alpha will contribute to the plan over a decade and Tenebaum
acknowledged that "the environmental agencies have some concern
if this plan will succeed in the long term."
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Kevin Huennekens said he would approve
Alpha's plan of reorganization.
Under federal law, coal companies are responsible for spent
mines and they typically use cash, bonds or other financing to
cover future cleanup costs.
For years, self-bonding has allowed some of the largest coal
producers to forego cleanup insurance and use their balance
sheet as collateral.
Arch Coal and Peabody Energy, also bankrupt, have roughly $3
billion in future cleanup costs covered by self bonds.
A lawyer for Alpha estimated the company was committing $400
million in agreements with the U.S. agencies and state
governments. Funds were also being contributed by the company's
lenders, which are buying Alpha's choice mines in Wyoming in
return for forgiving debt.
The government had threatened to withhold mining permits on
federal land because it feared a reorganized Alpha would be too
weak financially.
The main sources of funds Under Thursday's deal include the
reorganized Alpha contributing $109 million by 2025 to land
reclamation, as well as half of its free cash flow until it has
satisfied its clean-up obligations.
Contura Energy Inc, the company created by Alpha's lenders
to buy Wyoming mines, will also contribute $100 million.
