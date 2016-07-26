Coal miner Alpha emerges from bankruptcy amid doubts on outlook

| WILMINGTON, Del., July 26
WILMINGTON, Del., July 26 Coal producer Alpha
Natural Resources Inc emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on
Tuesday with doubts about its long-term prospects and ability to
carry out a recent environmental clean-up deal with regulators.
Alpha said in a statement it emerged from bankruptcy as a
slimmed down, privately held company with operations in West
Virginia and Kentucky. The company filed for bankruptcy about a
year ago as the fourth-largest U.S. coal producer.
The company struck an agreement earlier this month that it
said would provide about $400 million over a decade for cleaning
up mining sites and polluted streams. In return, government
regulators withdrew their opposition to the company's bankruptcy
exit plan.
Newly appointed Chief Executive Officer David Stetson said
in a statement on Tuesday that the company had a solid financial
foundation and was better positioned to meet its clean-up
obligations.
However, a U.S. government lawyer said at a July 7 U.S.
Bankruptcy Court hearing in Virginia that some authorities had
concerns about Alpha's ability to fund the agreement over the
long term, concerns echoed by a credit analyst at the Cowen
Group Inc financial firm.
"The feasibility of the reorganized company is in question
from day one. The base case for the reorganized company is
bankruptcy," said Amer Tiwana.
The government lawyer told the U.S. Bankruptcy Court that
regulators agreed to the deal because they feared that without
it, Alpha might end up liquidating and walking away from its
clean-up obligations.
Alpha had benefited from an industry subsidy which allows
the largest mining companies to extract coal without setting
aside cash to ensure the company will restore the land to its
natural setting, as required.
Smaller mining companies have to set aside cash, collateral
or a surety bond to obtain permission to begin mining, which can
leave behind impoundment ponds filled with toxic sludge.
Alpha, along with other big miners including Arch Coal and
Peabody Energy, which are in bankruptcy, have been able to
self-bond, or essentially use their financial strength as a
promise to perform mine clean-ups.
Under its deal with the government, Alpha exits bankruptcy
with $292.7 million in clean-up obligations.
Alpha's lenders acquired its mines in Wyoming in return for
forgiving some of what they were owed, and the company also
auctioned its natural gas assets.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)