Lower costs helps Alpha Natural post smaller quarterly loss

Feb 12 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss as the company kept a lid on costs.

The company's net loss fell to $121.7 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $358.8 million, or $1.62 per share, a year earlier.

Total cost in the fourth quarter fell 9 percent to $1.17 billion.

Revenue fell 2.1 percent to $1.07 billion. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)