2012年 9月 29日

New Issue-Alpha Natural Resources sells $500 mln in notes

Sept 28 Alpha Natural Resources, Inc on
Friday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    Citigroup, Barclays, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES, INC.

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 9.75 PCT    MATURITY     4/15/2018
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 98.959   FIRST PAY    4/15/2013 
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 10 PCT       SETTLEMENT  10/11/2012   
S&P B-PLUS      SPREAD 939 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

