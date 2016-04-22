W. Virginia regulator says Alpha Natural asset sale may jeopardize cleanup

| CHICAGO, April 22
authority opposes a plan by bankrupt coal miner Alpha Natural
Resources to sell core assets to its hedge fund
lenders, saying in a court filing that it could undermine a $1
billion cleanup.
A string of bankruptcy filings by major U.S. coal companies,
including Alpha last August, has raised concern among
environmental agencies and the federal government that future
mine cleanups may be at risk.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection
said Alpha's proposed sale of certain mines would strip the
company of its "crown jewels," giving it little hope of
obtaining its required bonding or performing its cleanup
obligations, according to an April 15 filing with the bankruptcy
court.
Alpha declined to comment.
The company has agreed to sell various assets to its
first-lien lenders, which will pay by forgiving what they are
owed, according to court documents. Alpha is seeking court
approval of the sale in May and approval for its bankruptcy exit
plan in June.
The West Virginia regulator said in a filing that Alpha had
yet to explain how it would comply with its bonding and cleanup
obligations once it emerges from bankruptcy and that the
reorganized company would have a harder time securing bonding
without its core assets.
Federal law requires coal companies to clean up land that
they have mined, restoring the landscape to its original
vegetation and treating water supplies that were damaged during
the mining process.
The state agency estimates Alpha's environmental and water
treatment liabilities in West Virginia at roughly $1 billion.
In the past, large coal companies like Alpha have insured
part of their cleanup costs through a decades-old program called
self-bonding that allows their balance sheet to be used as a
guarantee, rather than financial bonds or letters of credit.
The two largest U.S. coal companies, Peabody Energy Corp
and Arch Coal Inc, have also filed for
bankruptcy in the past year. They and Alpha have more than $3
billion combined in self-bonds designated for future mine
cleanups.
Alpha has estimated its bonding requirements for cleanup
liabilities in West Virginia at $318 million, of which more
than$200 million is in the form of self-bonds, court documents
show.
