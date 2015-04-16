Alpha Natural Resources faces coal cleanup fund shortfall-official

| WASHINGTON, April 16
WASHINGTON, April 16 Alpha Natural Resources, a
struggling U.S. coal company, may be forced into buying costly
new insurance or shedding liabilities to ensure it can cover
obligations to clean up any abandoned mines, officials in West
Virginia said.
Alpha Natural Resources has been allowed to leave
about $262 million in cleanup liabilities uninsured in West
Virginia under a federal program designed for coal companies
that meet strict financial tests. State officials told Reuters
that the company may no longer qualify for that relief.
"Our regulations are very clear," Harold Ward, acting
director of the state Division of Mining and Reclamation, said
this week. "It's up to them to remedy this situation."
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)