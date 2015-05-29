Alpha Natural no longer qualified for "self bonding" in Wyoming

May 29 Alpha Natural Resources Inc said it was notified by Wyoming's environment department that it no longer qualified for "self bonding," which allowed the coal miner to avoid insurance or provisions of about $400 million for cleanup of mines.

Alpha Natural said on Friday that it disagreed with the department's assessment and was reviewing options to "reverse or rectify" the judgment.

The company had earlier warned that losing its right to self bond and the increased costs of surety bonds could weigh on its balance sheet.

Coal companies are required to have insurance or cash on hand to reclaim land damaged by mining and clean up abandoned mines in the case of bankruptcy.

But the federal "self bonding" program has allowed the most financially fit coal companies to leave a share of their total liabilities uncovered.

The news comes a day after a Delaware judge asked Alpha Natural to pay for the legal defense of Donald Blankenship, the former chief executive of its unit Massey Energy Co who is facing a criminal trial over a coal mining disaster in 2010.

Alpha Natural's shares were down about 4 percent at 53 cents in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Up to Thursday's close, the stock had fallen nearly 85 percent in the past 12 months. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)