Bankrupt coal company Alpha seeks to drop miner benefits

WASHINGTON Nov 5 Alpha Natural Resources, one
of the largest U.S. coal companies, wants to drop benefits for
more than 4,500 miners, spouses and their dependants, according
to bankruptcy court paperwork filed this week.
That step would erase roughly $125 million in obligations
for the Virginia-based company as it tries to mollify creditors
stung by the company's bankruptcy filing in August, according to
court filings.
But the move would also erase life insurance and health
benefits for about 4,580 non-union retirees, disabled former
workers and their families, the company said in its filing with
a bankruptcy court in Richmond.
The company has asked permission to drop benefits such as
"hospital, medical, prescription, surgical and life insurance"
at the end of December, according to a court filing that was
lodged on Tuesday.
Declining global demand for coal and new, anti-pollution
regulations have dented to domestic industry and pushed several
companies towards insolvency.
In recent weeks, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton has said coal companies that face financial strain must
still protect miners' welfare.
Coal industry woes have also raised questions about mine
cleanup.
Federal law requires coal companies to have financing
available to restore mined land in the event of bankruptcy but
taxpayers could stand to cover hundreds of millions of dollars
of future cleanup through a program called 'self bonding' that
is under review by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and
Enforcement.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Stephen Coates)