Ex-CEO of bankrupt coal firm Alpha objects to plan to drop miner benefits

Nov 11 The founder and former chief executive
officer of Alpha Natural Resources, among the largest U.S. coal
companies, objected on Wednesday to Alpha's plan under
bankruptcy to drop benefits for more than 4,500 miners, spouses
and their dependants.
Former Alpha CEO and Chairman Michael Quillen said
eliminating retiree health benefits of thousands of families
"goes against the values the company was built on."
"We made a pledge to our employees to provide a safe place
to work and benefits that would extend beyond their years of
employment. It's imperative for the company to honor that
pledge," Quillen said in a statement.
Quillen and several other former company executives asked in
a court filing that a committee be appointed to represent
retirees in the bankruptcy.
A representative from Alpha was not immediately available
for comment.
Quillen established Alpha in 2002 and stepped down as
chairman in 2012.
Eliminating the benefits would erase roughly $125 million in
obligations for the Virginia-based company as it tries to
mollify creditors stung by the company's bankruptcy filing in
August, according to court papers filed earlier this month in a
bankruptcy court in Richmond.
But the move would also erase life insurance and health
benefits for about 4,580 non-union retirees, disabled former
workers and their families, the company said in the filing.
The company has asked permission to drop benefits such as
"hospital, medical, prescription, surgical and life insurance"
at the end of December, according to the filing.
Declining global demand for coal and new, anti-pollution
regulations have dented the domestic industry and pushed several
companies toward insolvency.
In recent weeks, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton has said coal companies that face financial strain must
still protect miners' welfare.
(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Ken Wills)