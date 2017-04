Coal miner Alpha Natural's quarterly loss widens

Aug 6 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as coal prices remained weak.

Net loss widened to $512.6 million, or $2.32 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $185.7 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped 21 percent to $1.05 billion. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)