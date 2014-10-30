版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四 20:18 BJT

Coal miner Alpha Natural posts smaller loss

Oct 30 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc halved its quarterly loss as cost cutting helped it offset lower prices and shipments.

The company's net loss narrowed to $185 million, or 84 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $458.2 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

The Bristol, Virginia-based company's revenue fell 8 percent to $1.10 billion. [Q3 2013: $1.20 billion] (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐