BRIEF-Alpha Petrovision Holding applies for delisting of its shares

Jan 30 Alpha Petrovision Holding AG :

* Applies for delisting of its shares

* Has decided to submit an application to the SIX Swiss Exchange for the delisting of all apv registered shares

* Delisting has been applied for as per Sept. 30, 2015

* After the delisting the APV board of directors intends to maintain OTC trading of APV shares Source text - bit.ly/1EU86gV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)