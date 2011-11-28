UPDATE 1-Greece's Alpha Bank, EFG report 9-month loss

(Combines earnings for both banks)

ATHENS, Nov 28 Greek lenders Alpha and Eurobank on Monday reported losses in the first nine months of the year, hit by projected impairments from a planned bond swap agreed in July.

Greek banks are trying to cope with rising bad debt provisions and a shrinking deposit base as the austerity-hit country struggles through its fourth straight year of economic contraction.

Eurobank reported a profit of 13 million euros in the third quarter, above an average forecast of 2.2 million euros forecast by analysts. But after taking into account the impact of a July debt swap it lost 575 million in the nine months of 2011.

Alpha reported net income of 41.6 million euros in the nine-month period. But after taking into account impairments on its Greek government bond portfolio of 608.1 million euros, it had a net loss of 566.7 million euros.

The banks are also expected to have to recapitalise after writedowns resulting from a planned bond swap agreed in October, which calls for a 50 percent nominal haircut on Greek government bonds. Provisions for loan impairments are also expected to force them to shore up their capital base.

The so-called private sector involvement (PSI), the terms of which have not yet been finalised, will succeed the July 21 scheme that included a 21 percent net present value loss on the bonds.

Shut out of wholesale funding markets, Greek banks rely on the European Central Bank and Bank of Greece emergency funding (ELA) to cover liquidity needs. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)