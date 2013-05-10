版本:
Greece's Alpha Bank posts Q1 profit on Emporiki goodwill

ATHENS May 10 Greece's third-largest lender Alpha Bank on Friday posted net first quarter profit of 2.88 billion euros ($3.75 billion), booking goodwill on its acquisition of Emporiki Bank from Credit Agricole.

Excluding the one-off goodwill inclusion, the bank's profit came to 244 million euros from a loss of 82.5 million in the same period in 2012.

Alpha said provisions for loan impairments rose to 505 million euros.
