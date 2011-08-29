版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 29日 星期一 22:10 BJT

RPT-Greece's Alpha Bank reports H1 net loss on bond swap

ATHENS Aug 29 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), Greece's third-largest lender which clinched a deal to merge with peer Eurobank EFGr.AT, on Monday reported a net loss of 524.8 million euros, including a provision on its Greek government bond portfolio.

Excluding the impairment losses on Greek government bonds, Alpha reported first half earnings of 14 million euros, down 64 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐