RPT-Greece's Alpha Bank reports H1 net loss on bond swap

BRIEF-Aspen announces director appointment
Aspen announces director appointment
ATHENS Aug 29 Alpha Bank (ACBr.AT), Greece's third-largest lender which clinched a deal to merge with peer Eurobank EFGr.AT, on Monday reported a net loss of 524.8 million euros, including a provision on its Greek government bond portfolio.
Excluding the impairment losses on Greek government bonds, Alpha reported first half earnings of 14 million euros, down 64 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German lighting group Osram cannot yet make a decision about a second phase of investment and capacity expansion at its new LED chip plant in Kulim, Malaysia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Says offering priced at c$1.90per share