UPDATE 3-Google, Facebook move to restrict ads on fake news sites

(Recasts to reflect new measures by Facebook)
By Julia Love and Kristina Cooke
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 14 Alphabet Inc's Google
and Facebook Inc on Monday announced measures
aimed at halting the spread of "fake news" on the internet by
targeting how some purveyors of phony content make money:
advertising.
Google said it is working on a policy change to prevent
websites that misrepresent content from using its AdSense
advertising network, while Facebook updated its advertising
policies to spell out that its ban on deceptive and misleading
content applies to fake news.
The shifts comes as Google, Facebook and Twitter Inc
face a backlash over the role they played in the U.S.
presidential election by allowing the spread of false and often
malicious information that might have swayed voters toward
Republican candidate Donald Trump.
The issue has provoked a fierce debate within Facebook
especially, with Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg insisting twice
in recent days that the site had no role in influencing the
election.
Facebook's steps are limited to its ad policies, and do not
target fake news sites shared by users on their news feeds.
"We do not integrate or display ads in apps or sites
containing content that is illegal, misleading or deceptive,
which includes fake news," Facebook said in a statement, adding
that it will continue to vet publishers to ensure compliance.
Google's move similarly does not address the issue of fake
news or hoaxes appearing in Google search results. That happened
in the last few days, when a search for 'final election count'
for a time took users to a fake news story saying Trump won the
popular vote. Votes are still being counted, with Democratic
candidate Hillary Clinton showing a slight lead.
Nor does Google suggest that the company has moved to a
mechanism for rating the accuracy of particular articles.
Rather, the change is aimed at assuring that publishers on
the network are legitimate and eliminating financial incentives
that appear to have driven the production of much fake news.
"Moving forward, we will restrict ad serving on pages that
misrepresent, misstate, or conceal information about the
publisher, the publisher's content, or the primary purpose of
the web property," Google said in a statement.
The company did not detail how it would implement or enforce
the new policy.
MACEDONIA NEWS
AdSense, which allows advertisers to place text ads on the
millions of websites that are part of Google's network, is a
major source of money for many publishers.
A report in BuzzFeed News last month showed how tiny
publishers in Macedonia were creating websites with fake news -
much of it denigrating Clinton - which were widely shared on
Facebook.
That sharing in turn led people to click on links which
brought them to the Macedonian websites, which could then make
money on the traffic via Google's AdSense.
Facebook has been widely blamed for allowing the spread of
online misinformation, most of it pro-Trump, but Zuckerberg has
rejected the notion that Facebook influenced the outcome of the
election or that fake news is a major problem on the service.
"Of all the content on Facebook, more than 99 percent of
what people see is authentic," he wrote in a blog post on
Saturday. "Only a very small amount is fake news and hoaxes."
Google has long had rules for its AdSense program, barring
ads from appearing next to pornography or violent content. Work
on the policy update announced on Monday began before the
election, a Google spokeswoman said.
The company uses a combination of humans and artificial
intelligence to review sites that apply to be a part of AdSense,
and sites continue to be monitored after they are accepted, a
former Google employee who worked on ad systems said. Google's
artificial intelligence systems learn from sites that have been
removed from the program, speeding the removal of similar sites.
The issue of fake news is critical for Google from a
business standpoint, as many advertisers do not want their
brands to be touted alongside dubious content. Google must
constantly hone its systems to try to stay one step ahead of
unscrupulous publishers, the former employee said.
Google has not said whether it believes its search
algorithms, or its separate system for ranking results in the
Google News service, also need to be modified to cope with the
fake news issue.
Fil Menczer, a professor of informatics and computing at
Indiana University who has studied the spread of misinformation
on social media, said Google's move with AdSense was a positive
step.
"One of the incentives for a good portion of fake news is
money," he said. "This could cut the income that creates the
incentive to create the fake news sites."
However, he cautioned that detecting fake news sites was not
easy. "What if it is a site with some real information and some
fake news? It requires specialized knowledge and having humans
(do it) doesn't scale," he said.
(Reporting by Julia Love and Kristina Cooke; Editing by
Jonathan Weber, Bill Rigby and Edwina Gibbs)