Google's Android Pay to launch in UK in few months

March 23 Alphabet Inc's Google unit
said on Wednesday its one-touch payment app for Android devices,
Android Pay, will be launching in the UK in the next few months.
Android Pay will support MasterCard Inc and Visa Inc
credit and debit cards issued by UK banks such as Bank of
Scotland, HSBC, Lloyds Bank and M&S Bank, the company said in a
blog post.
Commuters traveling around London will be able to pay using
the app on the city's buses, trains and the London Underground,
Google said.
The payment platform will also be available at outlets such
as supermarket chains Waitrose and Aldi, British sandwich chain
Pret A Manger and pharmacy chain Boots.
Android Pay will compete with Apple Inc's Apple
Pay, which launched in the UK in July.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)