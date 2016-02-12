版本:
Google says will not participate in 2016 U.S. airwaves auction

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Alphabet Inc's Google will not participate in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's upcoming auction of broadcast airwaves for wireless industry use, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.

"Like all those interested in improved connectivity and equitable access, we'll be following the upcoming spectrum auction closely. That said, we have not filed to participate," the spokeswoman said.

The FCC's deadline for interested bidders to file applications to participate in the auction ended on Wednesday. The auction will kick off on March 29. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco)

