Google says will not participate in 2016 U.S. airwaves auction

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO Feb 12 Alphabet Inc's Google will not participate in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission's upcoming auction of broadcast airwaves for wireless industry use, a spokeswoman told Reuters on Friday.
"Like all those interested in improved connectivity and equitable access, we'll be following the upcoming spectrum auction closely. That said, we have not filed to participate," the spokeswoman said.
The FCC's deadline for interested bidders to file applications to participate in the auction ended on Wednesday. The auction will kick off on March 29. (Reporting by Malathi Nayak in New York and Deborah M. Todd in San Francisco)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)