Google self-driving car unit will open engineering center in Michigan

May 25 Alphabet Inc's Google self-driving car project said Wednesday it will launch this year a new technology development center in suburban Detroit.

The Mountain View, Calif. search company said in a blog post that engineers at the facility, located in Novi, Mich., will start with work fitting the company's autonomous driving systems into Chrysler Pacifica minivans, under a previously announced agreement with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV .

Google said the 53,000 square foot facility "will help us collaborate more easily and access Michigan's top talent in vehicle development and engineering" as it develops its self-driving vehicle systems. (Reporting By Joseph White; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)