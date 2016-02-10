Google: U.S. guidance crucial to development of self-driving cars

BRIEF-CMS ENERGY INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 7 PCT TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE
* CMS ENERGY'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK BY 7 PERCENT, TO 33.25 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Alphabet Inc's Google unit told U.S. auto safety regulators that the government's interpretation of motor vehicle safety rules is "extremely important" to its further development of fully self-driving cars.
In a Nov. 12 letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday, the director of Google's self-driving car project said the agency's decision on how to construe safety regulations "will have major impact" on its development.
NHTSA told Google in a Feb. 4 letter that it agreed it could consider a Google self-driving computer system as the driver of the vehicle - a major boost to getting self-driving cars on the road. But the agency but stopped short of agreeing to immediately waive all safety rules needed to allow fully self-driving cars on the roads as sought in Google's letter. (Reporting by David Shepardson and Paul Lienert; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.25 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.15 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WILMINGTON, Del, Jan 19 Telecommunications company Avaya Inc filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Thursday to reduce its debt, but said it will not sell its call center business at this time.