UPDATE 1-Google and Box partner on document storage in the cloud

Sept 7 Alphabet's Google and online
storage company Box Inc on Wednesday announced a
partnership that will enable Box's corporate customers to
integrate Google's suite of word processing, spreadsheets and
other productivity tools, known as Google Docs.
The move is among a series of steps taken recently by Dianne
Greene, the highly regarded enterprise computing executive who
now runs Google's cloud computing division, to make Google a
central player in corporate computing.
For Box, the deal represents an opportunity to broaden its
suite of applications and potentially reach new customers who
now use Google Docs. Box will serve as a "third-party content
repository" for Google Docs, according to the announcement.
Box shares jumped 2 percent on the news to $14.52 on the New
York Stock Exchange, its highest price in a year. Alphabet
shares were down a fraction at $807.99 on the Nasdaq.
Box Chief Executive Officer Aaron Levie said in an interview
that the goal was to bring "modern productivity tools" to a
neutral platform where customers could integrate software and
services from a variety of companies. He pointed to similar
deals to integrate Microsoft's 360 software application
- which compete with Google Docs - with Box.
The trend, he said, was toward "more interoperability
between companies." He praised Greene and Google for pursuing
collaboration. "In the past nine months, we've seen huge
investment in the ecosystem," Levie said.
Companies including Google, Amazon.com Inc,
International Business Machines Corp and others are all
racing for a piece of the next-generation corporate computing
business as big companies increasingly move their computing
operations to big shared data centers known as the cloud.
Box, which went public early last year, offers secure
products to help companies manage information in the cloud.
