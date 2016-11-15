Google announces artificial intelligence group for Google Cloud

Nov 15 Alphabet's Google announced the formation
of an artificial intelligence group for Google Cloud, the tech
company's latest gambit to increase its market share in the
lucrative cloud computing business.
Diane Greene, who leads Google's cloud business, announced
the team at an event at the company's facilities in San
Francisco. The group will be led by Fei-Fei Li, an artificial
intelligence professor at Stanford University, and researcher
Jia Li.
"What really attracted these two people to come and be in
Google Cloud is a chance to democratize machine learning and
artificial intelligence," Greene said.
