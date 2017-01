Nov 19 Google Inc, a unit of Alphabet Inc , said it appointed VMware Inc co-founder Diane Greene to run its cloud business.

Google said Greene, who has been on its board for three years, will lead a new team combining all its cloud businesses, including Google for Work, Cloud Platform, and Google Apps. (1.usa.gov/1S7lC79) (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru)