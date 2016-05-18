Google unveils Google Home, looks to compete with Amazon's Echo

BRIEF-Freddie Mac forgoes issuing reference notes security on Jan 18, 2017 announcement date
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its January 18, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 18 Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc, unveiled a new hardware device called Google Home at the company's annual conference on Wednesday.
The device, a portable speaker powered by the company's search engine, would offer competition to Amazon.com Inc's Echo.
The device will be launched later this year, Google said.
Amazon launched "Amazon Echo" in November 2014, a speaker one can leave on all day and give it voice directions, like Siri on an Apple iPhone. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Jan 18 Fixed income manager BlueBay Asset Management LLP appointed Timothy Ash to the newly created role of emerging markets senior sovereign strategist in its emerging market debt team.
* JPMorgan to pay $55 million to settle with U.S. Over alleged discrimination - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2k4hIEY Further company coverage: