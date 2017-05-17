版本:
Google opens up digital assistant to iPhone

May 17 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Wednesday it would make its digital assistant available on Apple Inc’s iPhone, opening up the tool to a key high-end segment of the technology market.

Speaking at an annual developer conference in Mountain View, California, Google CEO Sundar Pichai touted the company's progress with the Google Assistant, which debuted last year. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Andrew Hay)
