Google files patent for drone "delivery receptacle"

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 26 Google's secretive drone
delivery project could include a component designed to store
packages securely.
A patent filed Tuesday in the United States by the company,
a unit of Alphabet Inc, describes a "delivery
receptacle" designed to take packages from an "aerial delivery
device" for deposit to a secure location.
The receptacle would use infrared beacons to connect with
drones in the air and then guide them for delivery.
The delivery receptacle would then take the package to a
safe location such as a garage, according to the patent. The
patent did not provide any details on the nature of the delivery
receptacle.
A spokesman for the company's Google X research arm declined
comment.
The filing provides a glimpse into a plan Google has been
exploring since 2012. The project's leader, Dave Vos, said last
November it could start delivering packages by 2017.
Dubbed 'Project Wing', the initiative was announced in
August 2014 with a YouTube video showing a field test conducted
in Australia. In the United States, the company has conducted
testing with NASA's AMES Research Center.
Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc are among a growing
number of companies that are trying to make package delivery by
drones a reality. But drone deliveries are not expected to take
flight until after the Federal Aviation Administration publishes
final rules for commercial drone operations, expected this year.
An FAA task force on drones has initiated a system requiring
anyone who owns drones heavier than half a pound and lighter
than 55 pounds to register before flying outdoors. By early
January, 181,061 drones were registered.
Vos, who is co-chair of the task force, said during a
Consumer Electronics Show workshop earlier this month that
existing regulations are sufficient to allow the operation of
drones.
"I would advocate strongly that the need for additional
regulation is very, very small. That in fact, if you allow
people to do things and replicate what manned aviation pilots in
this airspace do it already works," he said.
"We don't need new regulation, we need to just be allowed to
go do it," Vos said.
(Editing by Stephen R. Trousdale and Kenneth Maxwell)