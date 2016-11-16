Google CEO to meet with EU antitrust chief on Friday

Nov 16 The chief executive of Alphabet Inc's
Google and the European Union's antitrust chief will
meet on Friday, following the U.S. technology group's formal
rejection this month of a spate of charges, including blocking
rivals in online search advertising.
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai will meet in Brussels
with EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager and Guenther
Oettinger, European Commissioner for Digital Economy and
Society, as the final stop in a short tour of the continent,
spokespeople for Google and the EU confirmed.
Last week, Google General Counsel Kent Walker argued that
the company's Android operating system helps competition,
rebutting charges that the firm uses the platform to crush
rivals. The Mountain View, Calif., company also rejected charges
that it unfairly promoted its shopping service and blocked
rivals in online search advertising.
EU regulators are expected to rule next year on those
issues, potentially ordering Google to change its business
practices and levying huge fines. The case has hung over Google
since the European Commission opened its investigation six years
ago, following complaints from Microsoft Corp and other
rivals.
The Android case poses a keen risk to Google as the
operating system has yielded about $22 billion in profit for the
company since its release in 2008, an Oracle Corp lawyer told a
U.S. court in January.
Pichai last met with Vestager and Oettinger in February,
shortly after he was named chief executive of Google.
During a visit to London earlier this week, Pichai announced
an expansion of Google's presence in the city, saying he was
optimistic about Britain's future as a tech hub, despite the
uncertainty caused by the nation's vote to leave the European
Union in June.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Julia Love; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)