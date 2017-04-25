Waymo testing self-driving car ride service in Arizona

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25 Alphabet Inc's Waymo
autonomous vehicle group will begin testing a self-driving car
program for hundreds of families in Phoenix, Arizona and is
buying 500 Chrysler minivans to do so, the companies said on
Tuesday.
Waymo, which along with Google is owned by Alphabet
Inc, recently has been quietly testing the service for
a handful of families, learning what potential customers would
want from a ride service, the company said in a blog post.
It urged people to apply to take part in an expanded test,
which is the first public trial of Waymo's self-driving cars.
The vehicles include human operators from Waymo behind the
wheel, in case intervention is required and to take feedback.
Silicon Valley is racing to master self-driving technology,
betting that it will transform the auto industry and be a gold
mine for leading companies. Waymo has one of the best technology
track records, and it has an alliance with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles.
Many companies expect that customers will use autonomous
vehicles as a service, rather than owning them outright. Ride
service Uber in particular expects to use autonomous cars.
The new Waymo test in Arizona is meant to help the company
understand what people want out of self-driving cars and see how
they use and integrate the service. Testers will get access
every day at any time.
Waymo already has with 100 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and is
acquiring five times more, partly to be able to support the
service.
(Reporting by Peter Henderson; Editing by Mary Milliken)