CORRECTED-Alphabet mulls expanding Fiber internet service to LA, Chicago (Dec 8)

Dec 8 Alphabet Inc said it would
consider bringing its Fiber internet service to Los Angeles and
Chicago, the two biggest cities the tech giant has worked with
so far for the super-fast web service.
The Google Fiber service, which promises Internet speeds of
up to 1000 megabits per second, is currently available in Kansas
City; Austin, Texas and Provo, Utah. (fiber.google.com/about/)
Alphabet, formerly Google, is moving into a new corporate
structure that will provide more visibility on projects such as
Fiber.
