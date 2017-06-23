Google to stop scanning Gmail for creating targeted ads

June 23 Alphabet Inc's Google said on
Friday it would stop scanning Gmail content for creating
personalized ads from later this year, bringing the widely-used
email service in line with its enterprise offering, G Suite.
The decision was outlined in a blog post by Google cloud
computing chief Diane Greene, who joined the company in 2015 and
has been responsible for the rapid growth of Google's cloud
business.
Google's practice of analyzing incoming and outgoing emails
of its free consumer Gmail users has been criticized on privacy
concerns.
Google's G Suite business bundle have been gaining more
enterprise users in the past year, with more than 3 million
companies paying for the G Suite service, the company said. (bit.ly/2t3zXPA)
Gmail has more than 1.2 billion users worldwide.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)